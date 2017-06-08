Police: Dog involved in deadly attack euthanized

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A dog that attacked and killed an elderly woman in Virginia Beach was euthanized this week, police say.

At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, emergency crews were called to a home on Bunker Hill Lane, in Pine Meadows. Medics rushed the 90-year-old woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

The victim’s daughter, Linda, told 10 On Your Side it was a vicious and unprovoked attack. She said her mother underwent surgery, including an arm amputation, before she died the next morning.

Linda said she adopted the one-year-old, 50 pound American Pit Bull Terrier from Forever Home Rehabilitation Center after seeing a posting on Craigslist to adopt the dog for $20.

Police say officers and Animal Control returned the home on Bunker Hill Lane on Wednesday to execute a series of search warrants related to the attack.

Forever Home Rehabilitation Center released a statement after the attack, which said in part, “We send out our deepest condolences to the family who adopted Blue… We are devastated for the family and our thoughts and prayers go out to them.”

A woman who spoke to WAVY News said she believed she adopted the dog involved in the attack and ended up returning it to Forever Home Rehabilitation Center.