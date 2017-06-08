Officials providing tour of Norfolk Premium Outlets today

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With three weeks to go until the grand opening, officials are providing a tour of Norfolk Premium Outlets to members of the media.

The new outlet mall will feature several name-brand stores, including Nike, Vans, Banana Republic and Calvin Klein.

Construction on the mall began last June, and officials say it will 85 stores in total. The initial batch of retailers for the mall were announced in late-February.

A full list of retailers was provided Thursday morning for the tour.

