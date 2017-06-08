Man with knife robs Walgreens in Newport News, steals employee’s wallet

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Walgreens in Newport News early Thursday morning.

At about 4:22 a.m., officers were called to the Walgreens in the 600 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard for a report of a robbery. When police got to the scene, they spoke with an employee, who said she was restocking shelves when a man with a knife approached her. Police say the suspect demanded the employee to go to the front cash register and open it. The man took cash from the register and stole the employee’s wallet.

After the robbery, the suspect took off toward J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

Police say the man was wearing a dark gray hoodie, dark jeans and a mask.

Authorities are still investigating. If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.