NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot late Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Selden Avenue at 3:25 p.m.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time. If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.