Man charged with arson after fire at vacant Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is accused of setting fire to a home in Newport News last week.

On the evening of May 31, police were called to the 200 block of Darrington Court for a report of shots fired. While checking the area, officers spotted heavy smoke coming from a home on the street. The home was vacant and under renovation.

The fire was brought under control and a preliminary investigation revealed that the blaze started in a second floor bedroom. Fire officials say the fire was intentionally set. The damage was estimated to be about $25,000.

Around 2:08 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Beech Lake Park for a report of gunshots heard in the area. Once on scene, police spoke with 21-year-old David Hoover. Hoover was taken into custody on an arson charge in connection to the house fire. He was also charged with shooting in a public place, two counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, petite larceny and reckless handing of a firearm.