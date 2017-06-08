Man arrested for DUI after Beach police respond to report of shots fired

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was arrested for driving under the influence in Pungo early Thursday morning.

At 3:08 a.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Sandpiper Road for a report of shots fired. Police received a vehicle description and an officer on the way to the scene passed a vehicle matching that description. The officer turned around to follow and additional units responded due to the nature of the call.

The officers stopped the vehicle, but the driver took off. Police say officers never entered into a pursuit with the vehicle.

More officers converged where the vehicle was pulled over. The people who were inside the vehicle were found and arrested.

Thirty-five-year-old Steven Rondell Walker, of Norfolk, was charged with DUI. He has since been released on bond. A passenger was charged with being drunk in public.