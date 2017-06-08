Local carrier strike group conducts strikes from the Mediterranean

NAPLES, Italy (WAVY) — The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group resumed strike missions from the Eastern Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday.
The carrier strike group entered the Mediterranean Sea on Monday, after conducting operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve — the mission to eliminate ISIS and the threat they pose — and maritime security operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.
The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group last conducted strikes in from the eastern Mediterranean Sea in support of Operation Inherent Resolve from March 6 through March 8.
The Navy says the operations in the eastern Mediterranean Sea demonstrate the ability to conduct precision strikes on ISIS targets.
“We are resuming a relentless pursuit of ISIS targets, while reinforcing our commitment to partners and allies in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations,” said Rear Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander, Carrier Strike Group 2.
The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group consists of the flagship USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) with embarked staffs of CSG-2, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, and the squadrons of CVW-8; guided-missile cruisers USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and USS Hue City (CG 66); and DESRON 22 guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Truxtun (DDG 103).
The carrier strike group departed for its third deployment Jan. 21.
George H.W. Bush CSG in the Mediterranean
George H.W. Bush CSG in the Mediterranean x
