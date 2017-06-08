Harborfest is gearing up for a great weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The first international tall ships have arrived in Norfolk for the 41st annual Harborfest.

FestEvents CEO Karen Scherberger told WAVY.com that this will be the most tall ships in one area here since Op Sail 17 years ago.

“People will have the opportunity to go on deck meet with the crew,” she said.

It will all kick off Friday at noon with the Parade of Sail on the Elizabeth River. A huge fireworks display is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It is one of the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Naval Station Norfolk. There will also be something to let deployed sailors know people back home are Navy proud, Scherberger said.

“People will be able to write post cards and send video messages back to the ships to the people who are deployed.”

There are eight stages for live music performances, including national recording artist Travis Tritt and local favorite The Deloreans. Kids can enjoy a pirate jamboree and live mermaid shows and there will be work boat races along the river, as well as the popular build-a-boat event and race.

Waterside Drive is shut down in front of Town Point Park from now until 11:45 p.m. Sunday night. Parking in city garages will cost you $5 for the event. Hampton Roads Transit is also offering additional rail, bus and ferry services this weekend.