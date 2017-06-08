Hampton man sentenced to 20 years in prison for heroin overdose death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man was sentenced to 20 years behind bars Thursday for his part in distributing heroin to someone who overdosed and died.

Robert Alan Durkee, 58, pleaded guilty on March 10.

Court documents say in November 2015, Durkee sold heroin that contained fentanyl in it to a co-defendant, identified as Julie Rae Rock, who then gave the heroin to the victim at a Newport News hotel. The victim almost immediately fell to the ground. According to prosecutors, Rock left the victim there. His body was found later that day by hotel staff.

The victim’s cause of death was determined to be acute combined heroin and fentanyl intoxication.

Durkee was arrested by the Newport News Police Department on June 29, 2016, and admitted to purchasing over 700 grams of heroin from June 2015 until the time of his arrest.