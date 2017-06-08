Forensic anthropologists examining skeletal remains found in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say skeletal remains found in York County in late May are now at the Medical Examiner’s office in Richmond.

The remains are being examined by forensic anthropologists.

The remains were found off of Goosley Road, between Leigh and Crawford Road, on May 19. They are believed to have been there for years.

Investigators said the remains are that of an 18 to 25-year-old man. He was found with clothing and an identification card belonging to a white male. However, authorities said there were no open missing persons cases that fit that profile.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says investigators contacted relatives of the male in the ID to collect DNA samples, which are being used in the examination of the skeletal remains. Investigators anticipate the DNA analysis to take six to eight weeks to finish.

Authorities are not releasing any further information about the owner of the ID until the DNA analysis is done and an official report has been received.

Investigators could not provide any timeline for when the examination and report will be completed.

