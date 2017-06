PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Thursday night in Portsmouth.

Emergency crews were called to Elm Avenue and Fayette Street at 9:16 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is the second shooting Thursday in Portsmouth. Overnight, a 70-year-old man was shot and killed on Chippewa Trail, just off Portsmouth Boulevard. A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder.

