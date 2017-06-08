Dog bites person at Newport News bus stop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health District is looking for a black, gray and white dog that bit a person Thursday at a bus stop. Officials say the dog resembles a Siberian Husky.

The bite happened near the intersection of Tear Drop Lane and Wood Haven Drive in Newport News.

If the dog is found, it will be placed on an in-home confinement period for 10 days. It will not be taken away from its owner.

If the dog is not found, the victim may have to get rabies shots.

Anyone who has seen a dog in the area that fits this description is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District at 757-594-7340. After hours, please contact the City of Newport News Animal Control at 757-595-7387.