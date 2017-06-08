2 men arrested in thefts from vehicles in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested two men in connection to thefts from vehicle in downtown Suffolk.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, dispatchers were alerted to an incident involved two men seen tampering with a vehicle at a home on South Broad Street. Officers responded to the area, but didn’t find the men.

Several hours later, police got word of two suspicious people using stolen credit cards at a business in the 800 block of West Washington Street. The suspects matched the descriptions of those involved in the vehicle tampering case.

Following their preliminary investigation, Jacob Tyler Goff and Robert Lee Allen, both age 20, of Suffolk, were each arrested on four counts of tampering with an auto, three counts of petite larceny, two counts of credit card fraud, two counts of identity theft, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of burglary tools.