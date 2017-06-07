Your Weekend Plans Include Music, Brews & Tall Ships

Friday, June 9- Sunday, June 11: Harborfest @Town Point Park

Harbor fest is just around the corner and all of your favorite Wavy TV 10 and FOX 43 personalities will be there! America’s longest – running, free maritime festival is back and bigger than ever before. Bring your family and friends out to see the epic tall ships and the wonderful Parade of Sail. Not to mention, tasty eats and unique performances. With so many games, activities and fun for every age! Come and celebrate the 40th anniversary in Town Point Park. You won’t want to miss this free weekend event not to mention the epic firework show. Harbor fest kicks off this Friday at Town Point park and goes all weekend long!

Friday: Noon – 11 pm (Parade of Sail – Noon)

Saturday: Noon – 11 pm (Fireworks – 9:30 pm)

Sunday: 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday, June 10 : Spring Street Fair @Smartmouth Brewing

This Saturday, The Spring Street Fair is kicking off at Smartmouth Brewing! Experience 12 different beers, multiple food trucks and live entertainment all day long. The street fair will hold nothing back when it comes to classic carnival- style games including; the bottle ring toss, dunk tanks, putt-putt and more! The event kicks off this Saturday from 12- 8pm at Smartmouth Brewing in Norfolk. Admission is free and carnival game prices vary. Proceeds raised will help benefit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Saturday, June 10 : The Legwarmers @ The NorVA

Get ready to flash back in time and experience the 80’s with the Ultimate tribute band – The Legwarmers! The Legwarmers continue rock out with 80’s power ballads and decade tribute music… now, they are coming back to Hampton roads to jam out again. The band stays true to their alter egos and will play your favorite songs from; Madonna’s ‘Material Girl’ to Billy Idol’s ‘Rebel Yell!’ Throw on your favorite pair of skinny jeans, tease your hair to perfection. This will be a blast from the 80’s past in the best possible way and you won’t want to miss it! The Legwarmers will perform at the NorVa this Saturday at 8PM. Tickets are $16.