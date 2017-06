CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for the woman who stole a yard trimmer from a home improvement store.

On June 1, police say the woman stole a yard trimmer worth $200 from the store in the 1300 block of N. Battlefield Boulevard.

The woman was seen leaving in the area in a white pick-up truck.

If you recognize the suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.