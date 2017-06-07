Watch the Twerkin’ Chef of Hampton Roads on Tonight’s MasterChef

Eboni Henry is a former addiction counselor turned MasterChef reality contestant! In the show’s latest search for stardom, the FOX show is bringing the nation 40 of the best home cooks. Tonight’s show will feature a local chef known as ‘The Twerkin’ Chef,’ Eboni Henry. Watch her go head-to-head with talented chefs and see if she emerges victorious against the most iconic force of all on MasterChef… Gordon Ramsay!

About: Host and award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, world-renowned pastry chef Christina Tosi and James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Aarón Sánchez welcome 40 of the nation’s best home cooks to the MASTERCHEF kitchen on the Season Eight premiere of MASTERCHEF, airing Wednesday, May 31 (8:00 PM ET) on FOX 43.

In the season premiere, the Top 40 travel to Los Angeles to compete in the Battle for a White Apron challenge, during which only 20 will move forward in the contest for the MASTERCHEF title, a cookbook deal and the $250,000 grand prize.