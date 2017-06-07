Va. Beach woman pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to arson

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity to arson Wednesday in Virginia Beach.

Fire department officials say 60-year-old Anita Holcombe was alone at her Pewter Road home on Jan. 26 when the fire started. A neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke and fire.

Holcombe, who owns the home with her husband, was outside when firefighters got to the scene. Fire officials said she admitted to starting the fire.

A K-9 reportedly found traces of gasoline in three bedrooms inside the house.

Holcombe has a review set for Aug. 9.