Two Virginia Beach high schools vandalized overnight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two Virginia Beach high schools were vandalized late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

According to police, the outside of the Landstown High School building was spray painted between 11:30 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

Sometime between 12:10 a.m. and 12:30 a.m., the outside of Kellam High School was also spray painted.

Police said they are looking into several juveniles who could possibly be involved, but no arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating if the two incidents are connected.

School officials said the graffiti at Kellam High was removed before students arrived at school Wednesday morning and crews are in the process of removing the graffiti at Landstown High.