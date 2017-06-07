Tractor-trailer overturns in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer overturned in an accident with another vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Chesapeake.

Emergency crews were called to the 1800 block of Hillcrest Parkway at 3:15 p.m.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was coming off of the Chesapeake Expressway when the semi and the other vehicle collided on the eastbound side of Hillcrest, causing the semi to overturn.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

City officials said on Twitter that the eastbound side of Hillcrest Parkway will be closed for several hours between Edwin Drive and Battlefield Boulevard. Traffic is being rerouted.

No charges have been filed at this time. Police are still investigating.

