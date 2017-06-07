Three generations, one baseball family at Menchville High School

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY)- In 2009, the Menchville High School baseball team captured a state championship. To this day, it’s the only title the Monarchs have won.

Philip Forbes V was just seven years old then, shagging fly balls for his grandfather, Philip Forbes III, Menchville’s head coach. Fast-forward eight years later, Forbes V is a freshman second baseman for his granddad, and is also coached by his father, Philip Forbes IV, the team’s assistant.

“I just appreciate having my family out here together with the baseball family,” said PIII.

Oh, that’s right. Each Forbes is designated as P-3, P-4, and P-5. “It’s just a fantastic experience,” said Forbes IV. “It’s a great opportunity for us to spend time together, but do something we enjoy.”

Talk about coming full circle, eight years after watching his “Pappa’s” team win it all, Forbes V is two wins away from giving Forbes III another title. “I sat there after they won, thinking how cool would it be to be in that situation and play on a high school baseball team,” said P-5.

“Now you’re there and it’s very exciting and cool how your dream came true.”

The Monarchs will play Briar Woods in Fairfax at 2:00 pm on Friday with a chance to advance to the 5A state title game.

“This is a lifetime chance for my grandson, my son and also this varsity baseball team,” said Forbes III.