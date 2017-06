PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We talked with Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, the reigning champion of the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest.

There will be a qualifier held at Harborfest this upcoming Sunday, June 11th, at 12:30pm.

Come out and enjoy this fun-filled event along with us and other Wavy News Personalities.

Harborfest is located at Town Point Park, 101 West Main Street, Norfolk, Virginia 23510. If you have any questions, please contact (757) 441-2345.