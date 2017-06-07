Stolen car found submerged in lake off Shore Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A stolen car was found submerged in a lake off a, according to a Virginia Beach police spokesperson.

Tonya Pierce says police were called about the car just after 8:35 a.m. No one was in the car when it was found, according to Pierce.

A dive team responded to the and removed the car from the water.

Pierce says the car was reported stolen in the 4000 block of Windermere Court — near the Pembroke area of the city — around 5:40 a.m.

Stolen car recovered from lake in Va Beach @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/agS9LkwT8S — Stephanie Harris (@StephanieWAVY) June 7, 2017

The lake is about a five-mile drive from the area in which the car was reported stolen. WAVY’s Stephanie Harris reports someone spotted it bobbing along in the water Wednesday morning and called 911.

Residents near the lake say they did not hear anything go into the water.

Police have not said whether any suspect or suspects have been identified.

