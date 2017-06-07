Sen. Tim Kaine on exiting Paris agreement: ‘Massive mistake’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) spoke to 10 On Your Side Wednesday about President Donald Trump’s decision to exit the Paris climate agreement.

Kaine calls the decision a “massive mistake.” The senator says the retreat from the agreement will make it harder to deal with the realities of climate change we already see at home in places like Hampton Roads. He says its Virginians who could suffer.

“I don’t really think he accepts the science around climate change, but we in Virginia do, because we in Virginia live in a place where sea level rise is real and most parts of the country are seeing at least extreme weather and in some instances, sea rise like we are seeing,” Kaine said.

This comes after Governor Terry McAuliffe’s public concerns about exiting the agreement. He, too, says sea level rise and flooding issues are a major concern for Hampton Roads. The president did say he is open to renegotiating aspects of the agreement.