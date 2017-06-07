Sears closing 72 more stores, one in Richmond

RICHMOND (WRIC/WCMH) — Sears will close 72 stores by September, according to reports.

Business Insider obtained a copy of the list, which includes the Regency Square location.

Most of the stores will close in September, Business Insider reported.

Earlier this year, the company announced it would be closing 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores by spring.

In May, Sears reported its first quarterly profit in more than two years, even though same-store sales declined 11.9 percent. The profitable quarter was attributed to the sale of the Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker.

Full list:

Sears

Chico, CA, store 2048

Dalton, GA, store 2615

Biloxi, MS, store 2256

Asheboro, NC, store 2645

Minot, ND, store 2152

Vineland, NJ, store 2374

Columbus, OH, store 1150

Elyria, OH, store 1310

Columbus, OH, store 1370

Franklin, OH, store 2940

Midwest City, OK, store 1261

Richmond, VA, store 1445

Columbia, SC, store 1525

Texarkana, TX, store 2567

Sherman, TX, store 2627

St. George, UT, store 2220