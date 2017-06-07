Sailor from Norfolk-based USS Normandy goes overboard off NC coast

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WAVY) — A sailor from the Norfolk-based cruiser USS Normandy is missing this morning after going overboard off the coast of North Carolina.

The sailor was reported missing around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According a report from the Navy Times, it happened off the coast of Cherry Point — which is about 80 minutes south of Ocracoke Island.

As some might have heard via different media channels USS NORMANDY is currently conducting Search and Rescue… https://t.co/zRxny8l9BL — USS Normandy (CG 60) (@USSNormandy) June 7, 2017

This morning, several Navy ships and aircraft are reportedly assisting the USS Normandy and the U.S. Coast Guard in helping to find the sailor in the Atlantic Ocean.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more details about the sailor, including who that person is and how he or she went overboard.

Stay tuned for updates to this developing story.