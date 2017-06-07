Norfolk couple reaches out to 10 On Your Side after windshield is smashed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk couple reached out to 10 On Your Side after their vehicle was vandalized overnight.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dudley Ridley walked out of his home on Clifton Street and discovered his windshield had been smashed.

“I looked and said ‘Oh my gosh’ … It’s disappointing.”

The vehicle was a new purchase he made for his wife, Vanessa, as a retirement gift.

“We hadn’t had it six months yet,” she said. “But things can be replaced… we’re grateful for that.”

The Ridleys believe someone tossed a brick at the vehicle. They found two pieces on the ground, possibly taken from a neighbor’s yard.

The couple said the vandalism is a shock; the Berkley block is normally quiet.

“We have great neighbors on this street and everybody looks out for each other.”

They said they’ve heard of similar incidents occurring throughout the neighborhood lately and have decided to invest in surveillance cameras.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if police have any suspects.

In the meantime, the Ridleys said they’ll be “praying for [the vandals] tonight.”