McAuliffe names future Beach veterans care center for two Virginia vets

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor McAuliffe announced Wednesday that a veterans facility planned for Virginia Beach will be named for two Virginia heroes.

The 128-bed veterans facility will be named the Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center.

“I am proud to announce that we are naming the new Veterans Care Center after two Tidewater natives, who served Virginia and our nation in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army in Vietnam and Afghanistan, respectively,” said Governor McAuliffe. “I am especially pleased that family members of Colonel William A. Jones III and Staff Sergeant Christopher F. Cabacoy joined us today for this special announcement. I look forward to joining them in Virginia Beach later this year to break ground on this new facility.”

Colonel William A. Jones III was born in Norfolk. He graduated from West Point in 1945 and then transferred to the then newly formed U.S. Air Force. He served in the Vietnam War and received the Medal of Honor for acts of conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action when, in 1968, he went on a rescue mission to retrieve a fellow pilot, took on enemy fire, managed to return to base safely and conveyed all information to save the pilot before seeking medical treatment for himself.

Jones died in an airplane accident near Woodbridge, Virginia in 1969.

Army Staff Sergeant Christopher F. Cabacoy was a Virginia Beach native. He graduated from Tallwood High School in 1997 and studied engineering at Old Dominion University before joining the U.S. Army in 2000. He served 10 years with distinction in the U.S. Army, assigned to the 1st Squadron, 71st Armor Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division based at Ft. Drum, New York.

Cabacoy died on July 5, 2010, when insurgents in Kandahar attacked his vehicle with a homemade bomb.

The future Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center, a long-term nursing care center, will be the first of its kind in the Hampton Roads region. This new Veterans Care Center will specialize in caring for patients with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other chronic illnesses. It will also provide both long-term nursing care and short-term rehabilitation.

The governor also signed four pieces of legislation in support of active-duty service members, veterans and their families on Wednesday: HB2206 (Cox), HB1721 (Anderson), HB2279 (Hester), and SB1164 (Reeves).