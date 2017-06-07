Man wanted for robbing Hampton 7-Eleven at gunpoint

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven in Hampton at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the convenience store in the 2600 block of Kecoughtan Road at 2:24 a.m. Police say the suspect entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect got cash and cigarettes and took off running toward Powhatan Parkway.

Police described the suspect as a white male, between 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black cloth face mask, a gray hooded jacket and black pants.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.