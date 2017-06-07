James City police attempting to identify counterfeit suspect

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a man who used a counterfeit $100 bill in James City County.

On May 17, police responded to the Subway at Star Express in the 9200 block of Old Stage Road after an employee told an officer a counterfeit $100 bill was used for payment.

Police described the suspect as a white male between the ages 25 to 38 years, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, with tattoos on his arms and shoulder areas.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.