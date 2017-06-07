Get Your Home Ready to Sell

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Housing market is hot right now and it’s a good time to sell your home.

Danita Hayes from Hayes Real Estate joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with some steps to take before putting your home on the market.

This week’s featured home is located at 985 Thomas Circle in Portsmouth. It has 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths and is listed at $177,500.

