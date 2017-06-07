Convicted sex offender facing charges in Norfolk caught in San Francisco

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A convicted sex offender who was on the run from sexual assault charges for more than three years was caught Wednesday night in San Francisco, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Norfolk police charged Daniel Arnold Nickerson, 59, in September of 2013 on charges of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a minor.

Nickerson received bond, but officials say he failed to show for subsequent hearings. A warrant was issued in June of 2014 for his arrest.

Nickerson was captured near a homeless shelter in San Francisco where officials say he was residing.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the Norfolk Crime Line received a tip earlier this year that Nickerson was possibly hiding amongst the homeless in that area.

Nickerson was also wanted by Virginia State Police for failure to register as a sex offender. He was convicted in Connecticut in 2005 on a charge of risk of injury to a minor child for a 1989 incident.