City of Norfolk, HRT to hold public meeting on Tide extension study

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk and Hampton Roads Transit is inviting the public to a meeting to discuss a study on extending the Tide.

HRT says there is support to extend light rail from its current stopping point at Eastern Virginia Medical School to Naval Station Norfolk and Old Dominion University.

Last year, HRT looked into how to get light rail from downtown to the Navy base. The study revealed two routes: East and west alignments. HRT fleshed out a more definitive east route plan in last year’s study.

The first phase of this year’s study will look at alternatives to extend the Tide or high-capacity transit to Naval Station Norfolk along the west side of the city.

The study began in April 2017 and is expected to take 12 months to complete.

HRT and the city are holding a public meeting on June 15 which will include a brief presentation, followed by an open workshop. Officials will be on hand throughout the meeting to answer any questions about the project, its potential impacts and the schedule of the study.

Concerns about expanding light rail include flooding, along with parking in some already congested areas.

Learn more about the study here. The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lambert’s Point Community Center, 1251 W. 42nd Street.