Celebrating Graduates!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s graduation season and schools all over are preparing for their upcoming ceremonies.

We stopped by Bryant & Stratton College in Virginia Beach to talk with Market Campus Director Jeff Thorud about their graduation festivities and upcoming special events.

Graduation Commencement 2017

Saturday, June 24th

Starts at 11:00 am

Hampton University Convocation Center

Bryant & Stratton College Fall Semester

Begins Wednesday, September 6th

To Register, please call

Virginia Beach (757) 499-7900

Hampton (757) 896-6001

bryantstratton.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.