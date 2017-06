JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A fire sparked by a candle damaged a James City County home.

Officials say crews arrived on scene at 6:06 a.m. Wednesday for the fire on Mallard Creek Run, in the Berkeley’s Green subdivision. The fire was marked under control a short time later.

Fire marshals determined the fire was started by an unattended candle and was deemed accidental in nature.

There were no injuries, but the home sustained smoke and fire damage.