Audience: North End Run Club

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You might run for fitness, stress relief, or maybe you like to run for a good cause like our studio audience today who are from the North End Run Clubayer . They are training for the Rock & Roll Virginia Beach Half Marathon. Since today is Global Running Day, they told us about a great opportunity for you to run for a reason.

Event manager Madora Mak stopped by to tell us more.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Virginia Beach Half Marathon, 5K and Mile on the Sand

Friday, September 1st – Sunday, September 3rd

Register Today at RunRockNRoll.com/Virginia-Beach and follow on twitter @RunRocknRoll