Annual Special Olympics torch run to take place in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officers will gather in Virginia Bach Wednesday morning for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The annual event raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics Virginia.

During the run, law enforcement officials will carry the “Flame of Hope” across the state — ending in the Torch Run Final Leg and the opening of the Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games in Richmond.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office says its team raised more than $1,250 in 2016. More than 50 runners from the sheriff’s office and police department will carry the torch to Norfolk on Wednesday.

Getting ready to join our friends at @NorfolkPD as we run for @SpecialOlympics in just TWO hours! 🏃🏼‍♀️👮👍🏼 #TorchRun — NFK Sheriff's Office (@norfolk_sheriff) June 7, 2017

The annual statewide race spans a week, with more than 2,000 officers from 200-plus agencies taking part.