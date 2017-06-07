2 Virginia parks shed Confederate general names

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A city council in Virginia has voted on the new names of two parks formerly named after Confederate generals.

News outlets report Charlottesville’s Lee Park becomes Emancipation Park and Jackson Park becomes Justice Park per Monday’s decision. The renaming of the parks fulfills a recommendation from the Blue Ribbon Commission on Race, Memorials and Public Spaces convened last year to study if Charlottesville should move statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

The Charlottesville Historic Resources Committee reviewed a public survey and submitted ranked name recommendations in May. The committee chose names reflecting concepts or the local area instead of honoring individuals.

Recent weeks saw a series of protests and Monday’s vote was preceded by a contentious public comment period that saw the removal of activists from council chambers.