VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 12-year-old boy in Virginia Beach who was battling a brain tumor has passed away.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox confirmed that Landon Sanderl passed away on Tuesday.

Sanderl was profiled in Andy Fox’s recent “Cycle for Survival” series.

Landon, a sixth grade student at Lynnhaven Middle School, had been battling the tumor since he was 10-months-old.

