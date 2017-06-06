Vintage Toys and Treasures

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Check your attic and raid the basement because some of those old toys and memorabilia might be worth a lot of money, and this week is a great time to sell.

Joel Magee, The Toy Scout, joined us today to tell us more.

Joel Magee – The Toy Scout

Tuesday & Wednesday

Delta by Marriott

Chesapeake

Friday & Saturday

Crowne Plaza

Virginia Beach

Friday & Saturday

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AmericasToyScout.com

(561) 628-1990

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Toy Scout.