VIDEO: Peacock caught in Southern California liquor store

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (NBC) — A bird went on a bender on Monday inside of a Southern California liquor store.

Animal Control in Los Angeles County was called in to capture a peacock that made its way into a liquor store in the City of Arcadia.

As the bird tried to elude its capture, it knocked over several bottles of booze worth an estimated $500.

With a bird’s eye view of business below, customers were still coming and going — some even taking pictures with the bird.

The peacock was eventually caught and released at a local animal refuge.

Peacocks are a protected species.

In California, even feeding them comes with a fine of up to $1,000 and six months of jail time.