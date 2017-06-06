UVa’s late rally falls short; Cavs’ season ends after 11-8 loss to Dallas Baptist

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Cavaliers starter Evan Sperling (3-3) faced only four batters — the Grafton High School graduate hit two of them and walked the other two before Tim Millard’s go-ahead two-run single.

Austin Listi homered twice for the second game in a row and Dallas Baptist beat Virginia 11-8 in an elimination game Monday at the Fort Worth Regional.

The Patriots (42-20) play again Monday night against host TCU, the No. 6 national seed, while the season has come to an and for UVa (43-16).

Listi’s two-run homer in the second put Dallas Baptist up 7-0, and his solo shot in the eighth was his 24th of the year. Camden Duzenack also went deep for the Patriots, who have 11 homers in the regional and 95 this season.

DBU starter Ray Gaither (6-4) struck out six and walked five over seven innings. Dalton Higgins got the last two outs for his sixth save, coming on after the Cavaliers’ five-run outburst in the ninth that included Pavin Smith’s three-run homer.

Virginia had a 1-0 lead after Smith’s RBI single in the first, but the Patriots scored five in the bottom of the inning.