Tornado caught on video in eastern North Carolina

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — An EF-1 tornado was caught on camera Monday evening in near Bethel in Pitt County, North Carolina.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the tornado touched down around 7:25 p.m. near the intersection of Whitehurst Station Road and Highway 30. An older building in the area was damaged and nearby trees were uprooted and snapped. The tornado crossed Highway 30 and caused significant damage to a wood shop storage building. It also brought down power lines, while debris caused damage to two homes.

The tornado eventually crossed a crop field, where it lifted multiple times before it knocked down more trees, which ended up blocking train tracks. NWS says the tornado debris path width was about 100 yards with a path length of about half a mile.

No one was injured.

A WNCT viewer, Tammie Williams, captured video of a tornado when it was along Staton Mill Road between Bethel and Robersonville.