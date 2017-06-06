State police respond to meth lab cleanup in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Troopers responded to a meth lab cleanup Monday in Yorktown, according to a spokesperson with Virginia State Police.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya tells WAVY.com the cleanup was on Choisy Crescent — which is just off U.S. Route 17, near the Washington Square Shopping Center.

A WAVY viewer sent in a picture of what looks like authorities responding to a home Monday evening in that area.

Anaya says the cleanup was part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

No other information on the investigation was immediately available.

