Sex offender indicted in 1992 rape, abduction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury indicted a registered sex offender Monday on charges related to an alleged rape from over 20 years ago.

Robert Lee Lane, 49, is charged with rape and abduction in connection to the alleged incident, which happened on Nov. 4, 1992.

Lane was convicted on rape and abduction charges in 2002. He’s currently serving a life sentence at River North Correctional Center in Grayson County, Virginia.

