Reck on the Road: Virginia Beach Adaptive Watersports

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Virginia Beach and the USO wrapped up a one-of-a-kind Warrior Week where our wounded, ill or injured service members and their families were offered events like surfing, skydiving, kayaking, cycling, fishing and much more.

One of those sports offered was water skiing, which was perfect for Virginia Beach Adaptive Watersports.

The VBAW’S mission is to offer the thrill and excitement of waterskiing to individuals with disabilities including our wounded veterans.

The Hampton Roads Show’s Chris Reckling headed to Virginia Beach to hit the water for this week’s Reck on the Road.