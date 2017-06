NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A power outage has affected several traffic lights around Naval Station Norfolk.

The official Facebook page of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic posted Tuesday morning that the outage was affecting lights entering Gate 3A, at Mall Drive on Adm. Taussig Boulevard and entering gates 1 and 2.

Dominion Energy’s outage map listed the cause of the outage as an equipment problem.

