Portsmouth man pleads guilty to sex trafficking woman for 9 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sex trafficking a woman for nearly nine years.

Court documents say 39-year-old Naeem Lateef Odums, of Clovis, California, and Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion.

According to prosecutors, Odums forced a woman to engage in commercial sex acts in both Virginia and California. He used extreme physical violence, threats of violence and threats of kidnapping the woman’s children, along with other forms of control.

Odums used a website known for promoting prostitution and would collect all the money she earned from both her appointments and legitimate jobs.

In January, the woman was hospitalized after Odums broke three of her ribs and punctured a lung.

Odums was charged by criminal complaint on March 7 and was indicted on March 22. Another indictment against Odums was returned on April 20, which named two additional women who he is accused of posting prostitution ads for.

Odums is set to be sentenced on Oct. 6. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison.