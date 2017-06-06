Police need help to find gunman in Hampton teen’s shooting death

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are looking for the person who shot and killed a teen in April.

“Somebody has talked about it, somebody knows something and they are just scared to come forward with it,” said Hampton Police Detective Steve Rodey.

It’s been 46 days since Hampton police officers crowded a quiet neighborhood street — 46 days since they found the body of 16-year-old Daequan Gwynn.

“It’s hard seeing a young kid like that,” Rodey added. “It’s frustrating we don’t have any leads.”

Rodey stares at a binder full of case notes everyday.

“It’s hard not being able to bring closure to the parents,” Rodey said. “Everybody knows kids have history, but still… doesn’t justify what happened to him.”

Gwynn was shot several times and found in an alley along Catalpa Avenue on April 20.

“I’d like to know why and then it would help us to figure out who possibly did this,” Rodey said.

Gywnn was still in high school. His family says he was a talented artist.

According to police, witnesses say they heard several gunshots the night before. Officers didn’t find Gwynn’s body until the morning after.

“We have no reports of any arguments from the neighbors that called this in,” Rodey said. “They just heard the gunshots. There was one or two people running away from the scene. Just a vague description.”

Police say they continue to track down every lead, but not enough are coming in. They hope someone will step up and give them what they need.

“I truly believe somebody out there who knows who did this,” Rodey said. “Either they talked about it or they’ve heard somebody talk about it and we just want them to come forward with that information.”

If you know anything about this homicide, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.