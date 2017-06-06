Mother charged in alleged assault of Norfolk coach due in court

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a teenager accused in a scuffle that injured a longtime Norfolk coach is due in court.

Ken Whitley — an assistant wrestling coach and activity bus driver with Norview High School — claimed Chrisey Kieschnick and her 17-year-old son attacked him following an argument.

Whitley dropped off the basketball team at Green Run High School for a game, when he admitted he side-swiped a parked car with his bus.

The coach says he exchanged information with the owner, Kieschnick, and thought everything was settled. Soon after, he says the mother and son became increasingly frustrated with him and attacked him.

Whitley says he suffered a broken nose and injuries to his neck, arms and legs as a result of the fight.

Kieschnick denied the series of events, accusing Whitley of choking her son first.

She filed assault charges against the coach.

Kieschnick is due in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment.

Look for updates to this story later today.