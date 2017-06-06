Michael Vick is staying busy, plans to assess his future later

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Michael Vick has officially retired from playing professional football, but the former overall no. 1 pick does not have any plans to walk away from the game. After 13 NFL seasons, Vick has been busy coaching youngsters at his V7 Elite Playmakers Showcase, a youth camp that has traveled the country.

Last week, Vick told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he “would love to coach in the NFL one day.”

The Warwick High School and Virginia Tech alum told the Sportswrap, for now, he’s giving all of his attention to the kids who attend his camps. “I think people see all the opportunities I have in front of me. I see all the opportunities I have in front of me, but it’s most important is just take a step back from it, decompress from all the camps and figure out what direction I want to go in in terms of my life, where I’d be best suited, comfort in terms of me and my family, and what makes sense financially,” said Vick on Sunday in Virginia Beach.

“So…as of today it’s about the V7 Elite Playmakers and it’s about the camp and getting through this, then I’ll assess the situation. But right now I think the kids deserve my attention.”